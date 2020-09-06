Dempsey, John A.
John "Jack" A. Dempsey, age 81, of Dolton, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Dempsey, nee Holem. Loving father of Andi (Tom) Vanderlee, Laura (Larry) Greenwood, Larry Monte, Toni (Bill) Bocznewycz, late Steve Monte, Mike (Cindy) Monte, Mitch Monte, late Mark Monte and extended family including Margo, Sue, and Rick. Cherished Papa to Michelle, Nicholas, Ryli, Autumn, Tommy, Morgan and Jackson. Loving Grandfather/Uncle of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George & Marie Dempsey, siblings Caroline Lucarelli, George Dempsey, and Cecilia Costanza. Jack was loved and respected by anyone who met him. He loved to bowl and tackle DIY projects for family & friends. He served his Country as a U.S. Army Veteran. A celebration of life service in honor of Jack will be held on September 12, 2020 5:00pm at Lencioni's, 3325 Glenwood Dyer Rd, Lynwood IL. 60411. A private inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. For further information or to sign the online guestbook please call 708-333-7000 or www.SMITSFH.com
.
