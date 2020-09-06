Jack (papa Jack, as the grandchildren and greats called him), will be missed. But never forgotten. We have all made a lot of great memories with him. He had a kind and loving heart to all he knew. He would be there for you no matter what time of day. Always willing to help. He loved bowling. He even made the Hall of Fame for bowlers, with his 300 game. We went to a wedding in St. Louis, and we all had to go see his name at the Hall of Fame. He was very proud. But had a way of just smiling, and kept on walking.

There will never be another man like him. He was a class act. People always looked forward to seeing him and

Sandi at parties. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Love ya Jack until we meet again.

Margo Morton

