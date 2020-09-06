1/
John A. Dempsey
1939 - 2020
Dempsey, John A.

John "Jack" A. Dempsey, age 81, of Dolton, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Dempsey, nee Holem. Loving father of Andi (Tom) Vanderlee, Laura (Larry) Greenwood, Larry Monte, Toni (Bill) Bocznewycz, late Steve Monte, Mike (Cindy) Monte, Mitch Monte, late Mark Monte and extended family including Margo, Sue, and Rick. Cherished Papa to Michelle, Nicholas, Ryli, Autumn, Tommy, Morgan and Jackson. Loving Grandfather/Uncle of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George & Marie Dempsey, siblings Caroline Lucarelli, George Dempsey, and Cecilia Costanza. Jack was loved and respected by anyone who met him. He loved to bowl and tackle DIY projects for family & friends. He served his Country as a U.S. Army Veteran. A celebration of life service in honor of Jack will be held on September 12, 2020 5:00pm at Lencioni's, 3325 Glenwood Dyer Rd, Lynwood IL. 60411. A private inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. For further information or to sign the online guestbook please call 708-333-7000 or www.SMITSFH.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Lencioni's
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
August 28, 2020
May your light shine bright in Heaven. May you laugh and party with your Brother George and your sisters Caroline and Cecelia. Give Your Mom (Marie) and your Dad (George) BIG HUGS AND KISSES for all the Family. Till we are together again, keep watch over your Most Loved Family. Peace out.
Allison Catoire
Family
August 27, 2020
You will be missed by many Jack! Great Man!
George Bemus
Family
August 27, 2020
We will miss you so much Uncle Jack. If I knew at our Fourth of July party, it was my last time I’d see you, I would of hugged you forever. I’m glad you’re no longer sick & , you’re with family. Give my dad a hug for me in heaven. We will miss you so much!! xoxo Amanda, Alan, & Myles
Amanda Holem
Family
August 26, 2020
So sorry Andi.
Lisa Martich
August 26, 2020
Jack (papa Jack, as the grandchildren and greats called him), will be missed. But never forgotten. We have all made a lot of great memories with him. He had a kind and loving heart to all he knew. He would be there for you no matter what time of day. Always willing to help. He loved bowling. He even made the Hall of Fame for bowlers, with his 300 game. We went to a wedding in St. Louis, and we all had to go see his name at the Hall of Fame. He was very proud. But had a way of just smiling, and kept on walking.
There will never be another man like him. He was a class act. People always looked forward to seeing him and
Sandi at parties. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Love ya Jack until we meet again.
Margo Morton
Family
August 26, 2020
Heaven is really lucky to have you there may God bless and keep you
Vicki Fouch
Friend
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. Jack will be missed by everyone he has met. His kind heart has touched many.
Lori & Bill Cromwell
Friend
August 26, 2020
Jack was a great friend one you could always rely on every one who new jack respected him we loved him and will deeply miss him
Patricia Belt
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am who I am all because of you, love you Dack.
Staying strong Dack, taking care of Sandi and the kids, hopefully still making you proud. Love you with all my heart.
Andi Vanderlee
Daughter
