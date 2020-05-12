Joel Mandujano
Mandujano Jr., Joel Age 28; loving son of Joel and Alicia; dear brother of Chris Mandujano; cherished grandson of Margarita (late Antonio) Barrera and Maria Elena Mandujano; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the mandated COVID-19 restrictions, the Visitation and Funeral are private at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Condolences, tributes and pictures may be sent to the family at kosaryfuneralhome.com, 708-499-3223. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Adam Mendez
