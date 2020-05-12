Mandujano Jr., Joel Age 28; loving son of Joel and Alicia; dear brother of Chris Mandujano; cherished grandson of Margarita (late Antonio) Barrera and Maria Elena Mandujano; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the mandated COVID-19 restrictions, the Visitation and Funeral are private at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Condolences, tributes and pictures may be sent to the family at kosaryfuneralhome.com, 708-499-3223. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2020.