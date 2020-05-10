Joel E. Stevko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevko, Joel E. Age 76, passed away on May 6, 2020. Born on September 11, 1943 in Chicago to the late Anna (née Somora) and the late Martin Stevko. Longtime resident of Chicago, Homer Township, IL, recently of Justice, IL. Hardworking, loyal, and generous, Joe enjoyed the service he gave to customers in his work and sharing knowledge with co-workers. He was a loving and deeply devoted father to Elizabeth (Sean) Reeder and the late Joel Stevko, Jr., dear and cherished grandpa to Elliot and Eva, fond brother to the late Martin Stevko, Eleanor Vogler, and the late Andrew Stevko. Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services privately held on May 9, 2020 at the Damar-Kaminsky Funeral Home, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice, IL. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorial celebration to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to So Sub Humane Society https://www.southsuburbanhumane.org/donation. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved