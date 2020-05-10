Stevko, Joel E. Age 76, passed away on May 6, 2020. Born on September 11, 1943 in Chicago to the late Anna (née Somora) and the late Martin Stevko. Longtime resident of Chicago, Homer Township, IL, recently of Justice, IL. Hardworking, loyal, and generous, Joe enjoyed the service he gave to customers in his work and sharing knowledge with co-workers. He was a loving and deeply devoted father to Elizabeth (Sean) Reeder and the late Joel Stevko, Jr., dear and cherished grandpa to Elliot and Eva, fond brother to the late Martin Stevko, Eleanor Vogler, and the late Andrew Stevko. Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services privately held on May 9, 2020 at the Damar-Kaminsky Funeral Home, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice, IL. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorial celebration to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to So Sub Humane Society https://www.southsuburbanhumane.org/donation. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.