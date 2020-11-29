1/
Joel C. Hearn
Hearn Sr. "J.C.", Joel C.

Joel C. Hearn Sr. "J.C.", 82, longtime resident of Orland Park, at rest November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late "Peggy". Loving father of Linda (the late George) Balmer, Tina (Brian) Wierenga, and Joel (Michelle) Hearn Jr. Cherished grandfather of William (Alison), Chad (Alyssa), Kevin (Samantha), Joseph, Brianna, and Alexa. Great grandfather of Kennedy and soon to be another great granddaughter. Dear son of the late Marshal and Mamie Hearn. Fond brother of the late Max, Dorothy Marie, Harry Lee, Marjorie, and Bessie. Many loving nieces and nephews. Dear friend of many. J.C. was a retired machinist from the Electromotive Division of General Motors. Memorial services will be held Saturday December 5 from 3 PM to 8 PM at Orland Funeral Home 9900 W. 143rd. St., Orland Park. Interment at Orland Park Cemetery will be held privately. Orland Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 10 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For more information please call (708) 460-7500 or visit www.orlandfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
7084607500
