Benigno, Joe "Buddy" Age 79, of Chicago, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Benigno (nee Savage); loving father of Jennifer (Ken) Ujiiye, Lisa (Rob) Brannigan and Joe (Jen) Benigno; cherished son of the late Joseph, Sr. and the late Jenny Benigno; dear grandfather of Stephanie, Lisa, Joey and Johnny; fond brother of Vito and Marilyn (Scott); caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was an avid golfer and worked for the Cook County Highway Department. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Saturday, February 22, 2020, visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2020