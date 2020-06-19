O'Connor, Joanne McFarlane
Joanne McFarlane O'Connor, 87, June 16, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of the late Ronald M. McFarlane and the late Denis O'Connor; devoted mother of Mary McFarlane (late), Ronald N. (Anita) McFarlane, Jr., Judith McFarlane, Timothy McFarlane, Michael McFarlane (late), and Rev. William McFarlane; loving grandmother of Ronald McFarlane, III (late), James (Cindy) McFarlane, Kyle McFarlane, Colleen (Justin) Griffin, Timothy Sheehan, Kevin (Jen) Sheehan, Jeremiah McFarlane, Alyssa Taylor, and special friend of the family Haley Casares; great grandmother of Lilli, Maryjane, and Hailey McFarlane; dear stepmother of Denis (Sue) O'Connor, Maureen (Terry) Maloney, Susan O'Connor, and David (Mona) O'Connor; step-grandmother of Brian and Kelly Maloney, Caitlin, Meaghan, and Erin O'Connor, and Kaylee Kotash; fond daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Callahan Butler; dear sister of Joseph Butler (late), Kathleen Krueger, Mary Wagner (late) and James Butler.
Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 20 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. Funeral Service for immediate family, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Private burial, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Please visit JOANNE McFARLANE O'CONNOR BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, 773-268-0703 or 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 19, 2020.