Dempsey, Joanne Margaret Age 82, a resident of Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Clare (nee Kilroy), Joseph (Marie), Edward (Nancy), the late Therese (nee Skorski), the late Sandra (nee Nowaczyk), and the late Catherine (nee Riggs); dear aunt to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anne Dempsey (nee Finnegan). The family will receive friends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Anthony Church in Frankfort would be appreciated. Info: kurtzmemorialchapel.com or (815) 806-2225 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019