Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
Joanne Dempsey Obituary
Dempsey, Joanne Margaret Age 82, a resident of Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Clare (nee Kilroy), Joseph (Marie), Edward (Nancy), the late Therese (nee Skorski), the late Sandra (nee Nowaczyk), and the late Catherine (nee Riggs); dear aunt to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anne Dempsey (nee Finnegan). The family will receive friends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Anthony Church in Frankfort would be appreciated. Info: kurtzmemorialchapel.com or (815) 806-2225 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
