Joanna Kasza
Kasza , Joanna

Joanna Kasza passed away peacefully in her home on September 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband John, and her parents John & Allie B. Hall. Loving mother to William (Patti), Tim (Glenda), Chris (Joyce), & John. Cherished grandmother to Cindy (Tim), Mary Jo (Ronnie), Jessica (Steve), William (Kim), Michael (Elaine), Ashley, & Brandi. Caring great grandmother and loving aunt to many. Visitation will be held at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park Thursday, October 1 from 3-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney in Northlake Friday, October 2 at 10 AM.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
