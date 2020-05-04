Joann Marie (Georgelos) Kinsella
Kinsella, Joann Marie (nee Georgelos) 77, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Late of Lisle, formerly of Plainfield and Chicago. Loving mother to her children, Joseph (Kelley) Kinsella, Jr., Elizabeth Kinsella, Timothy (Lois) Kinsella, and Matthew Kinsella. Dear grandmother of Madeline, Joe III, and Bailey. Cherished brother-in-law, John "Jack" Kinsella and sister-in-law, Michele Georgelos. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; her parents, George and Angie Georgelos; and her brother, Greg Georgelos. Joann enjoyed many different jobs, working as a legal assistant, pharmacy technician, and security guard. She loved being involved in her community, volunteering in her neighborhood association, and participating in activities at her independent living home. She was authentic, caring, and humorous. Funeral services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, Romeoville, IL. Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated: Villa St. Benedict, 5450 Subiaco Drive, Lisle, IL 60532 / (630) 725-7000; The ALS Association - Greater Chicago Chapter, http://webchicago.alsa.org/ Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
795 Forestwood Drive
Romeoville, IL 60446
(815) 886-2000
