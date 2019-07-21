Home

1923 - 2019
Depenbrok, Joann C. 95, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Bob; dear mother of Chris (Wally) Sorensen, Robert, and the late Carol Sutfin; loving grandmother of seven; cherished great-grandmother of eight; fond sister of the late Peter (Barb) Hupperich. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
