JoAnn Bennecke
Bennecke, JoAnn JoAnn Bennecke (nee Sajdak), age 77, of Plainfield, passed away July 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; her parents, Louie and Mary Sajdak; brothers-in-law, Donald Umporowicz, Richard Bennecke, and James Bennecke; sisters-in-law, Jean Bennecke and Loretta Bennecke; two nieces, Denise Umporowicz and Norma Bosas. JoAnn is survived by her loving children, Jacqueline (Michael) Krueger, Danny (Cindy) Bennecke, Richie Bennecke, and Stevie (Rachelle) Bennecke; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gigi Umporowicz and Loretta (Ray) Kwak; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. JoAnn loved to read and decorate. She was an avid watcher of HGTV and General Hospital. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved her. There will be a visitation held Monday, August 3, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT. There will be prayers at the funeral home Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. then proceeding to Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 Wolf Road, Orland Park at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude, www.stjude.org, would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQURED FOR ALL SERVICES. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
AUG
4
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
