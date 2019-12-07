|
Weinberg, Joan Rusnak 88, longtime resident of Highland Park, Illinois. Pioneering female member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and entrepreneurial World Book Encyclopedia sales rep. Cherished daughter of the late Irwin and Marie Rusnak; beloved wife of Michael Weinberg, Jr. for 68 wonderful years; devoted sister of Richard (Eleanor) Rusnak; loving mother of Michael Alan Weinberg, Wendy Weinberg and Jill (Avrum) Miller; adored Boova/Grandmother of Bradley (Kerri Czopek) Miller, Lindsey (Scott Williams) Miller, Michael Adam (Liz Myhre) Weinberg and Joshua (Nika Arzoumanian) Weinberg; devoted aunt and friend to many. Much gratitude to her excellent caretakers, especially Rowena (Winnie) Parks. Memorial services will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, Illinois. Interment private. Visitation following the service Sunday until 9:00 p.m. at the home of Jill and Avrum Miller. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside, www.mymakom.org, or Ravinia Festival, www.ravinia.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 7, 2019