Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ungar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ungar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Ungar Obituary
Ungar, Joan (nee Alexander), 88, resident of Wheeling, Illinois, passed away March 20, 2020. Loving mother of Jeff (the late Therese) Ungar and Cory (Mark) Genson; cherished grandmother of Steve (Kelly), David, Karen (Ryan) and Michael; adored great-grandmother of Emelia and Adaline. She was the beloved daughter of the late Josephine Miller and late Robert Alexander; fond sister of the late Yvonne McCarty and; dear aunt to Christi and Max. Her greatest pleasures were reading, eating, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and weekly visits and "play dates" with furry friends Abby and Gracie. We love you and will miss you our wonderful mom and grandma.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -