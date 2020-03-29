|
Ungar, Joan (nee Alexander), 88, resident of Wheeling, Illinois, passed away March 20, 2020. Loving mother of Jeff (the late Therese) Ungar and Cory (Mark) Genson; cherished grandmother of Steve (Kelly), David, Karen (Ryan) and Michael; adored great-grandmother of Emelia and Adaline. She was the beloved daughter of the late Josephine Miller and late Robert Alexander; fond sister of the late Yvonne McCarty and; dear aunt to Christi and Max. Her greatest pleasures were reading, eating, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and weekly visits and "play dates" with furry friends Abby and Gracie. We love you and will miss you our wonderful mom and grandma.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020