Rigg, Joan P. (nee Bruehl) Devoted wife of the late Donald J.; loving mother of David (Marcia), John (Marsha), and Brian (Patricia); proud grandma of Ian, Scott, Keara, and Quinn; dear sister of the late Maryellen (late Robert) Kraus, and the late Lorraine (late Thomas) Gleason; beloved aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 3, 2019