Malone, Joan Cook Age 68, born into Eternal Life on March 22, 2019. Loving mother of Caroline (Brian) Olenick; proud "Nana" of Cole and Lydia; beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Joan Cook; dear sister of Kathleen (Daniel) Starnicky, Marian Cook, Carol (the late John) Tobin, and Janet (Pat) Sheahan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Alumna of Longwood Academy of Our Lady High School (1969). Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019