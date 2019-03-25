Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Joan Malone Obituary
Malone, Joan Cook Age 68, born into Eternal Life on March 22, 2019. Loving mother of Caroline (Brian) Olenick; proud "Nana" of Cole and Lydia; beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Joan Cook; dear sister of Kathleen (Daniel) Starnicky, Marian Cook, Carol (the late John) Tobin, and Janet (Pat) Sheahan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Alumna of Longwood Academy of Our Lady High School (1969). Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019
