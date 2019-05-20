|
|
Landwehr, Joan M. Age 81, of Chicago, passed away on May 19. Joan is survived by her children, Liare (Richard) Giannoni and Craig (Anne Oilzr) Landwehr; her brother, Jim (Fran) Beaudette; and her grandchildren, Nathan (Ramseena) Giannoni, Aaron (Erin) Giannoni, and Cali Rose Landwehr. Funeral Services will be held at St. Bonaventure Oratory, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service. For more information, please call (773) 472-6300 or visit lakeviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to either St. Bonaventure Oratory or would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2019