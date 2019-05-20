Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Oratory
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Oratory
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Landwehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Landwehr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Landwehr Obituary
Landwehr, Joan M. Age 81, of Chicago, passed away on May 19. Joan is survived by her children, Liare (Richard) Giannoni and Craig (Anne Oilzr) Landwehr; her brother, Jim (Fran) Beaudette; and her grandchildren, Nathan (Ramseena) Giannoni, Aaron (Erin) Giannoni, and Cali Rose Landwehr. Funeral Services will be held at St. Bonaventure Oratory, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service. For more information, please call (773) 472-6300 or visit lakeviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to either St. Bonaventure Oratory or would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now