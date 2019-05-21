|
|
Klutcharch, Joan E. Age 82, of Hometown, IL, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. Loving sweetheart of over 63 years to Frank Klutcharch; loving mom to Kim (Owen) Heitman, Steve (Kathy), Ruth (Spike) Ferraro, Christopher (Victoria), Shari Ruane, Vicki (Kevin) Sherwood, and Mark (Holly); adored grandma of lots of hugs and kisses to 23 grandchilren; dearest sister and friend to Peggie (Chuck), Jim (Jan), Tom (Pat), Gerry (Jim), and Steve; beloved aunt to many. Funeral to begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd, Oak Lawn, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner, Hometown. Visitation will be from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1702 E. Highland Ave., Ste. 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019