Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Joan Klutcharch
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S Kostner
Hometown, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Joan Klutcharch Obituary
Klutcharch, Joan E. Age 82, of Hometown, IL, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. Loving sweetheart of over 63 years to Frank Klutcharch; loving mom to Kim (Owen) Heitman, Steve (Kathy), Ruth (Spike) Ferraro, Christopher (Victoria), Shari Ruane, Vicki (Kevin) Sherwood, and Mark (Holly); adored grandma of lots of hugs and kisses to 23 grandchilren; dearest sister and friend to Peggie (Chuck), Jim (Jan), Tom (Pat), Gerry (Jim), and Steve; beloved aunt to many. Funeral to begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd, Oak Lawn, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner, Hometown. Visitation will be from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1702 E. Highland Ave., Ste. 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019
