1/
Joan Joyce Ballinger
Ballinger , Joan Joyce

Joan Joyce Ballinger, the youngest of 12 children of Frances Irene and Harry Thomas Ballinger, was born and raised In Alton, Il. She met and married the love of her life, Sherman Morrissette, in Chicago Illinois in 1959 and they became the parents of 2 daughters Jacqueline Elaine Morrissette and Sharon Elizabeth Morrissette. Joan departed life September 29, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sherman in 2012. She is survived by her daughters Jackie and Sharon, her grandchildren Mark Andre and Zoe and her brother Ronnie Ballinger and sister Carol Ballinger Johnson and many loving nieces and nephews.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020
Aunt Joan will be remembered for her love of family and her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. Condolences with Love Always, Suggie
Marian Jones
Family
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
