Hanson, Joan A. (nee Howard) Passed away peacefully onFebruary 17, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by her sons Kurt (Darla), the late Mark (Barbara), and Bret (Julie); grandmother of Leon, William, Max, Julie, David, Daniel, the late Breanna, Ashley, and Richard; sister of Leitha (Clayton) Berard and Leon (Agnes) Howard. She is further survived by brother and sister-in-law Glen Hanson and Elinor Hanson; former daughter-in-laws, Wendy and Debora; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Frederich Hanson; and parents, Leon Howard and Marjorie Howard. Joan was an avid reader and kept a lot of journals. She enjoyed scrap booking, camping, travelling, square dancing, and watching the birds and kitties. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Service at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Steve R. Hanson will officiate. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019