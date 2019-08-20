|
|
Gutterman, Joan (nee Levey) 88. Beloved wife of the late Milton M.; devoted mother of Dr. Gail (Matthew) Bryant and Allen (late Ilona) Gutterman; cherished grandmother of William, Samuel, and Michael Bryant and Jacob and Maya Gutterman; loving sister of the late Harriet (late Albert) Sumner; caring aunt of Carol (Harold) Rosen and Pamela (Barry) Pearl. Funeral service Wednesday, August 21, 1:30 p.m., at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 20, 2019