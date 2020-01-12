Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1933 - 2020
Joan Green Obituary
Green, Joan M. (nee Bergant), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Aubrey Green; adored mother of Susan (Clement) Schmitt, Allan (Carol) Green, and Thomas (Cyndi) Green; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Janice) Schmitt, Melissa (Christopher) Bakes, Timothy Green, Stephanie Green, and Rachel Green; dear great-grandmother of Jason, Joel, Ryan, Brayden, and Mikayla; loving sister of Robert (Carolyn) Bergant; caring aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 13, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services Tuesday, January 14, 9:30 a.m., from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to St. Margaret Mary Church for a Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020
