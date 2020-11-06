1/
Joan Festenstein
Festenstein, Joan

Joan Festenstein (Stern/Nee Kollman), age 87, Wife of the late Edward Festenstein passed away on November 2nd 2020. Loving Mother to Jack, Gene (Raina), Adam (Carla) and her Grandson, Julian. Loving Stepmother to Paul (Laurie), Marty (Sue), David (Suzy) and Stepgrandchildren Ross, Alyse, Abby, Alex, Jake, Carly, Noah and Cole. Dearest Brother to Bob Kollman (Sheila). Please direct charity donations in her honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and to honor her long time love of dogs to Community Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) in Skokie. A gathering to celebrate Joan's life will be done in the future.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
