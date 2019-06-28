|
|
Dranter, Joan M. (nee Balash) Age 76. Beloved wife of the late Eugene; cherished daughter of the late Sam and Helen Balash; devoted sister of Patricia Pendola and the late Carol Lewis. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 12 Noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m., at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family requests no donations or flowers. (708) 301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 28, 2019