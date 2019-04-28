Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dundee Senior Center
665 Barrington Ave.
Carpentersville, IL
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Dundee Senior Center
665 Barrington Ave.
Carpentersville, IL
Joan Cannizzaro Obituary
Cannizzaro, Joan L. OfCarpentersville, Illinois,passed away on April 5th, 2019, at Journey Care Hospice in Barrington, IL. Loving daughter of the late Lorraine (the late Ralph, Sr.) Livingston and the late Joseph Cannizzaro; dear sister of Rosalie (the late Gerald) Shallcross, Marian (Edward) Dzija, Jill (Frank) Pierucci, Laura (Kevin) Boyle, Ralph Livingston, Jr., Lynn Randazzo, and the late John Livingston; aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be heldMay 8,2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a family reflection at 6:30 p.m. at Dundee Senior Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville, IL 60110 (same entrance as Dolphins Cove off of Route 25). A private interment was held at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Journey Care Hospice Barrington or the .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
