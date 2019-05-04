Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brongiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Brongiel

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Joan Brongiel Obituary
Brongiel, Joan L. (nee Stinson) Age 74. Beloved wife of Walter Brongiel; loving mother of Beverly Lynch, Kelly (James) Fleming, Scott (Theresa) Brongiel, and the late Sherry Brongiel; cherished grandmother of Erica (Matthew) Grant, Kelly, Michael, Alex, and Joseph Lynch, and Jamie (Mitchell) Stevens, Jacqueline Fleming, and Jeremy Brongiel; dear sister of Janet Bell and the late Jerry Stinson; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan was a most loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Secretary of Brongiel Plumbing, Inc. Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SIDS of Illinois, Inc., 6010 Rout 53, Suite A, Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now