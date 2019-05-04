|
|
Brongiel, Joan L. (nee Stinson) Age 74. Beloved wife of Walter Brongiel; loving mother of Beverly Lynch, Kelly (James) Fleming, Scott (Theresa) Brongiel, and the late Sherry Brongiel; cherished grandmother of Erica (Matthew) Grant, Kelly, Michael, Alex, and Joseph Lynch, and Jamie (Mitchell) Stevens, Jacqueline Fleming, and Jeremy Brongiel; dear sister of Janet Bell and the late Jerry Stinson; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan was a most loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Secretary of Brongiel Plumbing, Inc. Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SIDS of Illinois, Inc., 6010 Rout 53, Suite A, Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 4, 2019