Jaffe (nee Levy), Joan B.
Joan B. Jaffe (nee Levy) passed away on November 14, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 20, 1933, Joan lived most of her life in Glencoe, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Gerald Jaffe; devoted mother of Wendy Jaffe (loving mom to Zoe, her dog), Cynthia Jaffe (Rob Hetler), Frank Jaffe (Leslie Jaffe) and Anne Jaffe (Dov Golodner): dear sister of the late Kenneth Levy; adored grandmother of Adam Jaffe (Miriam Jaffe), Rebecca Jaffe, David Jaffe (Alex Lutch) and Elizabeth Jaffe; proud great grandmother to Maxine, Charlotte, and Samuel Jaffe. She will be remembered and missed by all those whom she passed while walking in the Village of Glencoe. The family owes a huge debt of gratitude to her friend and caregiver Olivia Aragon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to League of Women Voters, WTTW Chicago's Public Broadcasting System, or the charity of your choice
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com