Jo-Anne Cairo
1955 - 2020
Cairo, Jo-Anne

Jo-Anne Cairo of Chicago, age 65. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary Cairo; loving sister of Paul (Judith Mileski) Cairo; proud aunt of Laura (Tim) Evans; great-aunt of Victoria and Vivienne; cherished companion of the late Donald Andersson; mother to her beloved cats Rosie, Scoozie and Izzy. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
I’ll miss our conversations. She was my friend.
Burma Green
Friend
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
