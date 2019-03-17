Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 S. Kostner
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 S. Kostner
Chicago , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Veraveic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie P. Veraveic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veraveic, Jimmie P. U.S. Air Force Veteran, Retired CPD after 37 years of Service. 10th District, F.T.O. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Bradbury); loving father of Michelle Lacheta and James Veraveic; cherished grandfather of Christian Lacheta, Gabriella Lacheta, and Isabella Veraveic; dear brother of Dennis (Dorothy) Veraveic; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now