Veraveic, Jimmie P. U.S. Air Force Veteran, Retired CPD after 37 years of Service. 10th District, F.T.O. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Bradbury); loving father of Michelle Lacheta and James Veraveic; cherished grandfather of Christian Lacheta, Gabriella Lacheta, and Isabella Veraveic; dear brother of Dennis (Dorothy) Veraveic; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019