Szkapiak, Jill A.
Jill A. Szkapiak (nee Chubrich) passed away on September 20, 2020. Late of Palos Park. Beloved wife of George Szkapiak for 23 years. Loving mother of Sadie, Annie, and Emmie. Devoted daughter of Sophie (nee Sasic) and late Daniel Chubrich. Dear sister of Lynn (Jack) Jones and Gail Tucker. Dear daughter-in-law of Kazimierz and Janina Szkapiak. Sister-in-law of Beata (Joseph) May and Joanne Baginski. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins and Kumovi. Jill began her teaching career at District 155 – Calumet City later transferring into a Physical Education Teacher career at Southwest Elementary School in Evergreen Park, IL. Member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Active Parent-Board Member of the Palos Area Swim Sharks (PASS). Visitation Thursday, September 24, at Kish Funeral Home 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. and Pomen Service at 7:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 Mandated Guidelines, Face Masks and Social Distancing are required at Funeral Home and Church Service. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Jill's name would be greatly appreciated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Lansing, IL are preferred. Due to IDPH COVID-19 guidelines and Jill's wishes for no one to risk their health we must limit the funeral to family and Kumovi, Funeral Services Friday September 25, 2020 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Jill will lie in state at church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. The Szkapiak Family is working on Live Streaming church services to all those who are unable to attend. Live Stream Link will be available on Kish Funeral Home website at https://kishfuneralhome.net/
Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Entombment Oak Hill Cemetery Mausoleum; Hammond,IN
