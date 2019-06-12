|
|
Vazquez, Jesus Beloved husband of Linda (nee Rodriguez); loving father of Sonia Vazquez and Jesus, Jr. (Miriam) Vazquez; cherished grandfather of Laila Rose and Elise; dear brother of Agapito (Emma) Vazquez and Guadalupe (Jesus) Martinez; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th St., Chicago. Funeral Friday, June 14, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from the Funeral Home to All Saints - St. Anthony Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral Info: (312) 842-8681 or dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019