Jesus Manuel "Jessie" Gonzalez was finally reunited with his beloved, late daughter, Deyla Ramirez, on May 9, 2020. Born to Claudio and Amalia Gonzalez on May 12, 1954, in the city of Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He and his family immigrated to the United States where they opened their own Mexican restaurant, Olmeca, in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago. This is where he gained his lifelong love of cooking and where he also met his future wife, Maria Arellano. The pair quickly fell in love and had three children, Deyla, Claudio, and David. It was decided that the restaurant would close and he began to work at Federal Express, where he would spend the next 26 years. Two weeks before his retirement, COVID-19 stole this beautiful, gentle soul from the world. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria; his two sons, Claudio and David; and his two beautiful grandchildren, Gabriel and Laura Ramirez.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.