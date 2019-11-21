|
|
Salas, Jessica Nicole Loving daughter of Lynnette (Steven Leo Wojciechowski) Salas and Antonio Salas Jr.; beloved sister of Annalisa (Danny Villagrana) Salas and Cassandra Salas; cherished aunt of Carlos Jaurez Jr., Marley Villagrana, and Bella Villagrana; loving granddaughter of Linda (John) Paulausky and Francesca Salas; cherished godchild of Sean (Lena) Paulausky Sr. and Jennifer Paulausky; beloved niece of many aunts and uncles; loving cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by her grandfather, the late Antonio Salas Sr. and her step-grandmother, the late Jean (Leo) Wojciechowski. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, at 9:30 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019