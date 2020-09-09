Castillo, Jessica J.
Loving mother of Vivian Perez; beloved daughter of Jo Ann San Miguel (nee Chavez) and the late Jesse Castillo; dear sister of Joel Castillo, Crystal San Miguel, and Adriana San Miguel; fond aunt of G'anah and Abel; loving niece, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chapel Service 7 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Cremation Private. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 9, 2020.