Cieciel, Jessica Rae (nee Roza) 71, of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Chicago and La Grange, IL. Passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis for 50 years; cherished mother of Steven (Dorelen) Cieciel, Kristin (Peter) Hochstoeger and Maegan (Dana) Profeta; proud grandmother of Delphine, Leah, Evelyn and Luna; devoted daughter of the late Marjorie and late Joseph Roza; beloved sister to Michael Roza, the late Joseph Roza and the late Leslie Roza; Aunt Jessie to many. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Jessica's family on her personal website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019