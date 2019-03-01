|
Fettinger, Jessey J. Age 40 of Lake Villa, IL. Loving fiancé of Michelle Pabon; treasured father of Stephen Fettinger, Isabelle Fettinger, Lucy Fettinger and father of the heart of Mathias Pabon; cherished son of Stephen and Esther Fettinger of Lindenhurst, IL; fond brother of Becky Ramos and Stuart (Bridget) Fettinger; former husband of Samantha Fettinger; and friend to many. Funeral Services 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019