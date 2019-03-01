Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessey Fettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessey J. Fettinger


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jessey J. Fettinger Obituary
Fettinger, Jessey J. Age 40 of Lake Villa, IL. Loving fiancé of Michelle Pabon; treasured father of Stephen Fettinger, Isabelle Fettinger, Lucy Fettinger and father of the heart of Mathias Pabon; cherished son of Stephen and Esther Fettinger of Lindenhurst, IL; fond brother of Becky Ramos and Stuart (Bridget) Fettinger; former husband of Samantha Fettinger; and friend to many. Funeral Services 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now