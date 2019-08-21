|
|
Morantez, Jesse R. Age 66, of Eden Prairie, MN, passed peacefully on July 17, 2019. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. Beloved husband for 35 years to Linda; loving father of Adam and Jordan; proud grandpa of Aimee; cherished son of Juanita Morantez; devoted brother of Esther (Dan) Henderson, Susie (Rob) Dommer and the late Julia (Veto) Flores; also loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and students. He was an accomplished musician and teacher and shared his talents by teaching the guitar, mandolin and ukulele. He was an avid Cubs fan and was blessed by being in Chicago when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He will be missed by all.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019