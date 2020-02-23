|
Grygorfan, Ph.D, Dr. Jesse M. March 16, 1953 - January 24, 2020 San Diego - Dr. Jesse M. Grygorfan, Ph.D, affectionately called Dr. Jesse by his friends and patients, was born in Wallingford, England, March 16, 1953, son of Michael and Janet Grygorcewicz. He grew up together with his younger brother Andrew and his loving sister Theresa in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Jesse married to Liping in San Diego, California on December 7, 2002; (He was previously known as Dr. Jesse M. Grygorcewicz). Dr. Jesse passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on January 24, 2020. Dr. Jesse developed polio at the age of three and has received his last rights three different times. He was in an iron lung for over a year to help him breath. He had double pneumonia and was given a tracheotomy. At the age of 8, he received a two stage spinal fusion, and he was placed in a body cast for a year. Despite all these physical and medical challenges, he pursued his education in Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, University of Texas at Austin and United States International University at San Diego. He was a straight A student and constantly he was on Dean's List. Dr. Jesse successfully practiced clinical psychology in San Diego since 1992. Dr. Jesse was happily married to his wife Liping for last 17 years. "Driven by our dreams, we reinvent new schemes, one constant through it all, is that love continues to call." a quote from Dr. Jesse's Anniversary Poem to his wife. Moreover, Dr. Jesse had passion for many things besides his practice. One of them was spending many wonderful afternoons at Del Mar race track with his friends but two in particular were a retired Doctor and a Superior Court Judge. Dr. Jesse's "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lemon Grove United Methodist Church, 3205 Washington Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. For those who cannot attend, we welcome them to mail their stories and photos to Mrs. Grygorfan at 542 Tyrone Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. We want to collect all the wonderful stories about Dr. Jesse's love for life, the way he strove toward excellence, share them with the world he loved so much and inspire those who want to be inspired. "Rekindling the essence and the spirit, that is the promise of infinite and eternal life."
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020