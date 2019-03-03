Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium
7861 S. 88th Avenue
Justice, IL
View Map
Jesse Godinez Obituary
Godinez, Jesse It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse Godinez, who died on February 27, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center, at age of 86. He was a devoted husband of 44 years to Cathy (nee Piechalek); loving father of Marlene, Jesse Jr, Eddie (Natalie), and Patti (Gregory); grandfather of Anthony, Ethan, and Evan; brother to Maria (Joaquin) Rosales, Teresa (Olegario) Valdes, Rose Sanchez, Virginia Martinez, Linda (Mike) O'Connor, and Josie Pena; fond uncle of many and friend to all. He was born July 30, 1932, to the late Juan and Lydia in Chicago, Illinois and was preceded by siblings Marie (Jose) Vega, John (Margie), Joseph (Josephine), Sara (Natividad) Barrera, Raymond (Cheryl), Rita, and Polita (Jesus) Segoviano. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
