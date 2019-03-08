|
Chandler, Jr., Dr. Jesse S. Age 74, departed this life onMarch 4, 2019. He grew up in Muskogee, OK, and attended the Howard University College of Medicine (DC) before moving to Chicago for residencies at Cook County and Mount Sinai Hospitals. He had a long career in Obstetrics and Gynecology, serving as the head of the department and Chief of Staff at Grant Hospital. An avid golfer, he was in several clubs and traveled extensively to enjoy his hobby. He leaves behind two daughters, Michelle Chandler-Smith of Washington, DC, and Christine Hollis (Lawrence) of Northbrook, IL; three grandchildren, Callie-Taylor Chandler and Hunter and Brooke Hollis; and one great-grandchild, Caileigh-Noelle Madrid. Additionally, he will be missed by many friends and the patients he served.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019