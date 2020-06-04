Fr. Jerzy (George) Gawlik SVD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerzy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gawlik, SVD, Fr. Jerzy (George)

66, passed away May 29, 2020. Loving son of the late Jozef and Maria (Grabowski) Gawlik of Brzozowice-Katowice, Poland.

Resurrection Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker in Wheeling, where he has served for 16 years. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to comply with archdiocesan and state directives, including social distancing. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Gawlik's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries and infirmed missionaries, c/o Society of the Divine Word Chicago Province, PO Box 6038, Techny, IL 60062-6038. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved