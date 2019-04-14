|
Wakefield, Jerry A. Age 85, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox. Born in Harvey, IL, he moved to Lockport in the early 1970's. He retired from waste management in 1999, after 18 years of dedicated service. He was a United States Korean War Army Veteran, proudly serving his country from 1952-1955. He was a member of the Lockport American Legion John Olson Post #18. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra (nee Sagala) Wakefield in 2003; beloved children, Penny Wakefield and Patrick Wakefield; parents, Harry and Ethel (nee Sheppard) Wakefield; and three brothers, Charles, Harry, Jr., and Larry Wakefield. Survived by two devoted children, Juanita Gregory and Christine Wakefield; cherished grandchildren, Aragon, Athena, Pricilla, and Chelsey; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Wakefield; and loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Per Jerry's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. Inurnment with full Military Honors was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441. (815) 838-5010.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019