Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
15101 S. 80th Ave
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
15101 S. 80th Ave
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Styrsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Styrsky


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Styrsky Obituary
Styrsky, Jerry J. Age 77, LTC Ret. U.S. Army, served for 28 years (1964-1992). Beloved husband for 55 years to Michele "Mickey" (nee Rasmussen); loving father of Jerry David (Melissa) Styrsky and Krista (Tony) Smerz; cherished grandfather of Alex and Abby Smerz and Ty, Jace, and Cade Styrsky; dear brother of the late Dennis Styrsky. Vast and varied career ranging from printing management to computer technology. Proud veteran who never stopped serving his country. Active member of Tinley Park VFW and lifetime member of American Legion. Jerry was in charge of the Family Readiness Group for the 308th Civil Affairs Brigade in Homewood, IL. Also director of AVMRA (American Veterans Motorcycle Riding Association). Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019, at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 S. 80th Ave., Orland Park, IL, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment, with Military Honors, to take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith United Methodist Church or Jerry Styrsky Memorial Fund, c/o Tinley Park VFW Post 2791, 17147 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 (Please make checks payable to Tinley Park VFW and note Jerry Styrsky Memorial Fund on the memo line) are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now