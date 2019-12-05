|
Pickle, Jerry W. 71, of Cameron, WI, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born December 18, 1947, in Aberdeen, Mississippi to John Henry Pickle and Reba Roberta (Oliver) Pickle. Jerry attended school in Mississippi, Texas and later Chicago, IL. He had a passion for many things including taking motorcycle rides, working on cars, and his dogs. Jerry's biggest passion was his family. He loved his kids, and especially his grandkids, who he spoiled rotten. Jerry also enjoyed playing pool and watching his "Shoot'em up" flix. Jerry is survived by his children, Rachel (Frank) Pickle, Cathy (Ken) Johnson, "Reba" Larissa (Lawrence) Golden; grandchildren, Theresa Marie Papantonatos, Melissa Rachel Papantonatos, Cynthia Robyn Papantonatos, Kyle Kenneth Johnson, Hannah Rose Johnson, Isabella Leanne Cribb; siblings, Johnny (Sharon) Pickle, David Wyrick, Judith (Judy Ann) Escallier, Harvey Wyrick, Anthony (Cynthia) Wyrick; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded by his parents, John Henry Pickle and Reba Roberta (Oliver) Pickle. Final services for Jerry will be held in the Summer of 2020 in Hamilton, Mississippi where he will be buried with his father. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 5, 2019