Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Konopken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Konopken

Add a Memory
Jerry Konopken Obituary
Konopken, Jerry Jerry Konopken, age 90, beloved husband of Sonya Greenberg Konopken, nee Semuel and the late Arlene, nee Kopol. Loving father of Jodi (Bob Wojcik) Konopken Wojcik, Bob (Laura Roth) Konopken, Sue (Marc) Lapp, Hilary (Brian Larsen) Greenberg, Bruce Greenberg and Gary (Mindy) Greenberg. Caring grandfather of Michael, Allison (Eric), Alex, Keith, Emma, Dana, Erin, Alec, Matt, Grant, Alanah, Maddie, Mia, Blake. Proud great-grandfather of Lydia, Ben, Abby and August. He will be dearly missed by many family members and friends. Service Sunday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Friends of Highland Park Library, www.hplibrary.org/support or Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now