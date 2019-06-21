|
|
Hrehoriak, Jerry Age 73, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Denham); loving father of Lisa (Tim) Slimak, Elizabeth (Johnny) Erickson, Natalie (Martin) Brogan, Tommy (Cindy) Rutherford, Rosie (the late Fred) Ellis, Debbie (Len) Bergonia, and the late Trudy Rutherford; loving grandfather and great-grandfather of many; fond brother of John (Vi), Orest (Leticia), Veronica, and Helen; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers. Rd., Lombard, IL 60148 (three blocks Sout of Roosevelt). Interment private. For funeral info, visit www.knollcrest.net or call (630) 932-1500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 21, 2019