Homolka, Jerry Charles Jerry Charles Homolka, age 90, of Orland Park, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side at home next to his wife. Jerry was born to Charles Homolka and Emilie Franta in Chicago, IL. Funeral services are being held privately for family members in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. We ask that you show your love and support for the Homolka family by leaving them a condolence on Vandenburg Funeral Home website. Beloved husband of 63 years to Geraldine (Mikolajewski). Caring father to Ronald Frank Homolka (Karen) and Russell Charles Homolka (Tina). He was blessed with grandchildren, Kara Homolka and Megan Homolka Downs; and a great-grandchild, Piper Downs. A member of the Army, served in combat in the Korean War, a retired Paper Boy and a former employee of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, and Ornament Iron Workers Union Local 473, worked for years after for Orland School District 135. Jerry loved to work to be with people. The family is planning a celebration of his life next year on what would be his 92nd birthday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Jerry's memory for his wife Geraldine who is currently battling it. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 10, 2020.