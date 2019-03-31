|
|
Wisniewski, Jerome (Jerry) Sept. 26, 1943 - March18, 2019. (Chef) Jerry Wisniewski, age 75, passed away peacefully in his Tigard home after a long illness. He was the proud owner of DeJaVu Deli, [email protected], and Bernards Catering. Jerry was the Executive Chef at Notre Dame University and cooked for two U.S. presidents. Cooking was his passion for his whole life. He also enjoyed ice carving, wood carving, gardening, photography, and writing poetry. Jerry was married to his best friend, Urszula, for 52 years. Brother, Henry (Joyce); sisters, Vicki (Joe) Fealey and Dori; nephews, Mark (Sandra), Paul (deceased), and Jason (Kim) Fealey, will miss his integrity, warmth, sense of humor, and kindness. Private Cremation took place Monday, March 25, 2019, at Crown Memorial Centers, 8970 S.W. Tualatin Sherwood Rd., Tualatin, OR 97062. (503) 885-7800. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019