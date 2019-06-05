Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion Gardens Cemetery
6758 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map
Shyman, Jerome Jerome Shyman almost 90. Beloved husband of Lila nee Cohen. Loving father of Ira (Lynn) Shyman, Susan (Mike) Fishbain, and Stuart (Lisa) Shyman. Proud grandfather of Benjy (Amanda) Shyman, Danny Shyman, Jonathan (Racheli) Shyman, Jeff (fiancée Jamie) Fishbain, Brad Fishbain, Jake Fishbain, Sandy Shyman, and Elana Shyman. Cherished great grandfather of Jackson, Mason, Sienna, and Margalit Shyman. Graveside service Wednesday 3PM at Zion Gardens Cemetery, 6758 W. Addison, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago North-Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 600062, www.hadassah.org or Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob, 8825 E. Prairie Road, Skokie, IL 60076, www.svaj.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019
