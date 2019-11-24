Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerome "Jerry" Maller

Jerome "Jerry" Maller Obituary
Maller, Jerome "Jerry" JEROME "JERRY" MALLER Loving husband of the late Ruthie, nee Horrell. Cherished father of Robert Maller, Susan Maller and David Maller. Adored grandfather of Michael and Joseph Maller. Dear brother of Marvin (Gaile) Maller. Services Monday 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in his memory to JUF, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019
