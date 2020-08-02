1/1
Jerome Leo Murphy
1933 - 2020
Murphy , Jerome Leo

April 18, 1933 – July 31, 2020

Age 87. Beloved husband of Carol (nee King) for 51 years, cherished father of five; Eileen (Tim) McGuire, Katherine Murphy, Jim (Kelly) Murphy, Anne (Chris) Brown and Bill (Katie) Murphy, and loving grandfather of sixteen, Patrick, Liam, Conor, and Cate McGuire; James, Emerson Grace, Nevan, Anella Bayleigh, Declan and Aven Maire Murphy; Caroline, Will, and Mallory Brown; and Colin, Owen and Eila Murphy; kind uncle and friend to many.

Dr. Jerome Murphy was born the youngest of seven children of Dr. Frank and Nell Murphy in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. He attended St. Bride's Parish School and graduated from Saint Ignatius College Prep, and Loyola University for his undergraduate and medical degrees.

He was a renowned orthopedic surgeon, specializing in complex hand surgery. He served on the staff of several hospitals, including Cook County, South Shore and Palos Hospital, where he also served as Chief of Staff. Dr. Murphy was known for his calm demeanor in the operating room and kindness to patients and medical colleagues.

A Navy Veteran, Dr. Murphy served in the Third Medical Battalion, Third Marine Division in Vietnam from 1967-1968 for which he was promoted to the rank of Commander. He was awarded the Bronze Star for exceptional devotion to duty and establishing a clinic for Vietnamese civilians. He referred to his Vietnam service as the best time of his life because he shipped out of San Francisco where he connected with the love of his life, Carol.

The Murphy's raised their family in Evergreen Park, as longtime members of Queen of Martyrs Parish and later retired to Long Beach, Indiana, and finally Ohio. During his retirement, Dr. Murphy volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and became a Master Gardener, developing a particular affinity for hostas.

A lifelong athlete, Die-Hard Chicago Cub fan and overall sports enthusiast demonstrated by his ever-present green jacket at scores of high school and collegiate sporting events, Dr. Murphy spent a lifetime perfecting the handball "kill shot" at his beloved Rainbow Beach in South Shore winning the 1978 National 3-Wall Handball Championship.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or www.act.alz.org

Private Funeral Mass due to Covid-19 at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, Lakewood, Ohio. Memorial Mass for extended family and friends will be held at a later date in Michigan City, Indiana.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
3 entries
August 2, 2020
joseph flores
Friend
August 1, 2020
I have never met you, however I hear so much about you and your accomplishments in life. Condolences to your family. I am a handball player from Rainbow Beach.
Rudy Hernandez
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He truly earned his wings.
Angela Robinson
Coworker
